Emporio Armani Connected Art 5002: Smart watch, quite a head-turner too

Men who are fond of the good things in life will love the Emporio Armani Connected, a beautiful piece of wrist wear that is equipped with advanced technology to the hilt. Emporio Armani isn’t completely fresh to the world of smartwatches; we had taken a look at some of their collection of hybrids last year. However, it is the latest touchscreen smart watch (ART 5002) that is being widely discussed in the gadgets world these days. It features the iconic brand’s acclaimed designs with the added benefits of today’s wearable technology. While its activity tracking feature allows you to track your activity while remaining fashionable, there’s much more to the device. At Rs 29,995, this isn’t a cheap watch, and it doesn’t feel like one. It’s stylish, very well made, and light enough to wear every day. Its presentation is superb, right down to the cool travel case it comes in. Judged purely by the design, it’s worth the investment; let us now probe some of its finer details.

Out of its elaborate packaging, the Emporio Armani Connected ART 5002 comes across as an alluring piece of gadget that is high on looks and functionality. It’s easier to wear with shirts, and looks more like a traditional analog watch, rather than a bulky piece of tech. It measures 10 x 10 x 8 cm in body dimensions and weighs 227g. It’s a Black Beauty in every sense, the colour of the dial is black and so is its accompanying band. The case shape is big, round and visually appealing; its diameter is 46 mm. The case material is stainless steel, so is the band material which is firm and sturdy. The watch movement is automatic with the display entirely digital.

The Emporio Armani Connected smartwatch has a very good touchscreen; the device is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. It is powered by Android Wear 2.0, Google’s smartwatch platform, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 smartwatch platform. In order to set up the device, connect the watch to the charger; this will remind you of the one from Apple Watch. When your watch is charged, press the button to turn it on. I must caution you to use only the charger in the box in order to avoid damage to your watch. On your mobile phone, download the Android Wear app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Open the Android Wear app on your phone and follow the prompts to pair with your watch using Bluetooth connection. Once paired, your watch screen will walk you through the set up.

It’s very simple and there is no confusion whatsoever. At my end, I paired it with my Android phone in a simple and seamless manner. Once this is done, you can change the watch face to match your outfit for different events. Yes, the beauty of this smartwatch is you can change the watch face at a moment’s notice. You can give a voice command through the microphone on your watch or answer phone calls directly if you are an Android user. Display notifications will allow you quick glances at times when it may be inconvenient to look at your phone. Also, there is the convenience of wireless charging; the charger has a very slim design and easy to carry with you wherever you go.

Moreover, the strap bar has a number of watch straps in different colours and materials which compliment your fashion wearables. The activity tracking feature allows you to track your activity while remaining fashionable. You can even connect to your favourite apps to track activity and access your music library. Overall, this Emporio Armani Connected wrist wear will appeal to both gadget and fashion lovers.