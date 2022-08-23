Emerging technologies: Creating drinking water out of thin air

Water scarcity is a serious issue across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation, over 2.5 billion people in the world lack access to safe, clean drinking water . India itself is battling a severe water crisis.

In what is very promising in this context, Israeli company Watergen’s Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) create fresh, safe and clean water from air. “Our innovation can help the world tide over the water crisis,” says Chaitanya Jaipuria, director – Watergen India.

The company launched in India in May 2022 through a joint venture with the SMV Jaipuria Group with the mission to eradicate the clean drinking water problem in the country. As part of the 50:50 JV, Watergen’s product portfolio of Genny, Gen-M1, Gen-M PRO and Gen-L was introduced in the Indian market for both industrial and consumer use. With their capacities ranging from 30-6,000 litres per day, the pricing of these products starts from Rs2.5 lakh.

At the core of Watergen’s AWG product line lies the unique, patented GENius heat exchange technology. The technology first filters the air drawn from the atmosphere, removing dust, dirt, and pollutants up to PM2.5. Next, its GENius heat exchanger and cooling process condense the clean air into water. Watergen then purifies this water and processes it through mineralisation cascade filters to boost its quality. It then undergoes UV treatment that destroys microorganisms and decomposes harmful chemicals. The result is fresh, clean and mineralised water.

The technology can produce 1 litre of clean drinking water by using as little as 0.3 KWH of electricity in a wide range of climatic conditions, in temperatures ranging from 15-40 degrees. One litre of water produced by Watergen costs 7-15 cents, depending on local electricity costs.

“For a country with one of the highest population density in the world, availability of pure drinking water has become a luxury. Watergen aspires to resolve this scarcity, bringing in highly scalable and customisable drinking water solutions for a wide range of daily quantities, configured to any production size,” says Jaipuria.

The technology can help supply clean drinking water to an entire town or village, or be scaled down to supply premium drinking water to homes or offices. Today, Watergen’s devices are deployed in more than 80 countries and help reduce plastic waste and eliminate carbon-intensive water supply systems, he adds.