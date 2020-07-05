Elyments mobile app launched: Free video calls to private chat, what you can do on India’s social media app

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday launched indigenous social media app Elyments. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Elyments mobile app features: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday launched indigenous social media app Elyments and urged every Indian to adopt Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign and help transform local India into a global India during the virtual launch.

During the virtual launch, he said the call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat will help the country capitalise on its inherent strengths. The campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resources, and creating robust supply chains.

Elyments, the homegrown super app, will be available in more than eight Indian languages and can be downloaded from all app stores and Google Play Stores across the world.

Naidu informed that more than 1,000 IT professionals, who are also the volunteers of the Art of Living, have worked together to develop this app.

Before its launch, the app has been tested for several months among the crowd with a sample size of more than 1,000 people, according to an ANI report. The app has already seen downloads of over 200,000 times. Facilities like audio and video conference call, secure payments options through Elyments Pay, and curated commerce platform to promote Indian brands will be available through this app, according to the report.

“People will be able to connect globally and shop locally” though this app, the developers of the app said.

The app on its platform will also feature public profiles, who users can follow or subscribe to. The Elyments app will further include options regional voice commands to make it accessible for everyone, the report added.

In the wake of border tension with China, India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including popular ByteDance-owned Tiktok app, social networking app Helo and Tencent’s messaging platform WeChat, over safety and privacy issues.

In fact, the government has appealed to India Inc to focus on developing homegrown apps in order to strengthen the domestic app space.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced, “Digital India Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge” to identify best Indian apps in areas like office productivity, work from home, social networking, e-learning, entertainment, health and wellness, agritech, fintech, news, etc. The aim is to select the available Indian apps and upgrade them to world-class.