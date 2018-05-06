Elon Musk’s new business idea is mouthwatering, literally! Know what new the billionaire is planning

Elon Musk to start a mouthwatering business! (Image: Reuters)

Billionaire Elon Musk says he is about to start a candy enterprise and he is “super, super serious about it.” Musk’s tweet “I’m starting a candy company and it’s going to be amazing” received over 131,000 likes, and left many amazed.

The SpaceX CEO went on to ask the Twitterati about what they are expecting from his candies. Suggestions came pouring in, and people clearly expected the candies to be as mindblowing as Tesla cars or SpaceX expeditions. When asked about the name of his candy, Musk immediately twitted that would be “Cryptocandy”. Many also started asking about its launch, shares, and even the hiring procedure.

However, a considerable number of Twitterati were not convinced. One person wrote to the product architect of Tesla that, “My candy better be airdropped from a space station or I want my money back.” While another user went on to suggest how he should make an amusement park with human-like robots, based on the HBO series named “Westworld”.

I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

I am super super serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

The tweet about opening a candy company is, however, not the first such kind of tweet. Only last month, Musk twitted about building a Cyborg Dragon but details of this project are not yet known. It is also believed that he is working on a comedy project, for which he has hired editors and writers from satire site The Onion. Even before that Musk was seen tweeting about selling Flame Throwers, a weapon that sprays burning fuel. While everyone thought he was joking, only a few days later the sale started and every Flame Thrower got sold.

Cryptocandy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

The candy idea is believed to be a part of a spat between Musk and American billionaire Warren Buffet. It began earlier in the week when Musk said economic moats are “lame”, which is a term coined by Buffet to describe a company’s competitive advantage. This was visible in a follow-up candy-related tweet, “Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing!” However, the fans are hoping for the candy idea to be true.