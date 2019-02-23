Elon Musk’s and Jack Dorsey’s recent comment on Bitcoin – what it might mean

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 4:32 PM

The Tesla chief executive and Twitter CEO recently suggested that cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin technology, as the potential to change the world.

Elon Musk’s and Jack Dorsey’s recent comment on Bitcoin – what it might mean (File)

The recent comments on Bitcoin made by two of the brightest stalwarts of the tech world – Tesla’s Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, gave hope to its market after witnessing decline for over a year. The comments, however, failed to uplift the cryptocurrency market despite them saying how it will change the future of money – and the crypto fraternity celebrating it.

The Tesla chief executive and Twitter CEO recently suggested that cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin technology, as the potential to change the world. However, neither of them seem particularly keen to lead the debate.

Last year, Musk sparked up debate after hinting that he might get into bitcoin business – this week he ended up saying, “Bitcoin is quite brilliant”. “Paper money is going away in the future, that is for sure. Crypto is a better way to transfer values than a piece of paper,” he told Quartz.

While talking at the Ark Invest podcast, he said, “creating Bitcoins will be very energy intensive now – which would not be a good use for Tesla’s resources.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of payments processor ‘Square’ has been talking about Bitcoin on his microblogging handle. Earlier in February Dorsey said, how Bitcoin would ‘probably be the native currency’ of the internet.

The cryptocurrency and Bitcoin sphere has forever been waiting for the tech giants like them to endorse the technology. While it is not known how much cryptocurrency Dorsey owns, Musk reportedly does not have much.

Musk’s Tesla is also not looking to wade into cryptocurrencies anytime soon, which has been clear from his recent comments. On the other hand, Twitter though has almost zero support for bitcoin, ‘Tippin’ a micro-payment network needs its users to have a bitcoin account. ‘Square’ also has a bitcoin wallet and is expected to have lightening support, reported Quartz.

While it is expected, Jeff Bezos of Amazon is likely to trigger the next bull run of cryptocurrency – it might as well be the likes of Dorsey or Musk. Recently, Changpeng Zhao of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has also called out to his followers asking them to think about what might be the trigger for the next Bitcoin bull run.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Elon Musk’s and Jack Dorsey’s recent comment on Bitcoin – what it might mean
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition