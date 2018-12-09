Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg in latest Rap Battles of History video; watch epic face off

Screenshot from latest video of Rap Battles of History web series.

The Epic Rap Battles of History guys are back with their latest video. This time they have created two important figures in the tech world Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. It is the latest in their web series that has come out after two-year hiatus.

In the video, series creators “NicePeter” Shukoff and “EpicLloyd” Ahlquist play roles of Zuckerburg and Musk each. While Zuckerburg is the CEO of Facebook, Musk is the VEO of Tesla

Epic Rap Battles is a video series that puts public figures against each other with fictions and non-fiction. In the last web series, makers had pitted current US President Donald Trump and his challenger to White House, Hillary Clinton against each other.

In the latest video. Musk and Zuckerberg face each other. Both boast their respective performances in the field of technology. They also rag on each other for their shortcoming, personally and professionally.

“I’m making brilliant innovations in a race against the dark ages,” says fake Musk in the video before adding, “You provide a place to discover your aunt’s kinda racist.” To this fake Zuckerburg his back saying, “I’ll end your story like Snapchat — ghost!” He also adds”Elon you’re nothing/ but an attention seeking outcast/And your star is faded/like you on a podcast.”

In the video, while Musk lands on Mars at one point, Zuckerberg looks at the camera with an appropriate glass-eyed stare that the real man does sometimes.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk earlier had a feud over a Facebook satellite. Elon Musk also took part in the #DeleteFacebook movement. He also removed some of his company’s Facebook pages. However the two stay out of each other’s hair.

People may able to find common ground in the battle between both CEOs while watching this epic video.