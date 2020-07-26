Elon Musk thinks Twitter sucks, says not concerned about his private messages being made public

Musk, also known for his wit has used Twitter to say that Twitter sucks, that too in a tweet starting with a rose emoji.

Elon Musk doesn’t like to mince his words. Same reason why the Tesla founder finds himself in the news and controversy every now and then. After sharing his views on Facebook, Musk has now gone after Twitter. Just like Facebook, Musk thinks that Twitter “sucks” too. Musk’s apparent love, hate relationship with Twitter isn’t new. Previously, he has announced that he will leave the microblogging website, he has even disappeared from it once, only to have come back for more so it seems.

Facebook has been spared this time from being called average or not good enough by Musk, but that also may not be good news for the Mark Zuckerberg-founded social media platform. In reply to a tweet made at his ‘Twitter sucks’ tweet, Musk took an indirect dig at Facebook saying he has not heard the name in the last few years. Notably, earlier in May this year, Musk had served Facebook the same gesture tweeting ‘Facebook sucks’. Apparently, he was triggered by a statement made by the head of Artificial Intelligence at Facebook that Elon Musk does not understand AI.

Facebook and Elon Musk share a long history of animosity towards each other. In February this year, Musk, in a reply to an attack on Facebook and Zuckerberg by the Oscar-winning Sacha Baron Cohen, asked his followers to ‘delete Facebook’ because it was lame. Musk and Zuckerberg also share a fair bit of resentment towards each other. Back in 2017, Musk had said that Zuckerberg has a limited understanding of AI and Zuckerberg had termed his statement as ‘pretty irresponsible.’

He is one of the prominent CEOs using the microblogging site whose account was compromised earlier last week. The company has hinted that the hack could potentially make the direct messages (DM) public), which Musk does not recognise much of a threat as his DMs mostly consist of memes. Musk, however, did not miss a chance to take a dig at Twitter again in an interview with The New York Times and said that some of his DMs that look bad can be cherry-picked out of context.