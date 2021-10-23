Elon Musk pokes fun at Apple over near Rs 2,000 ‘polishing cloth’

Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, and regularly responds to mentions, immediately grabbed the opportunity to poke fun at Apple. (File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threw shade at Apple over its new near Rs 2,000 cleaning cloth for Apple devices on Friday, responding to a tweet by the Cupertino-based tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook.

Cook had earlier tweeted about Apple opening a new store in Istanbul.

“We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can’t wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space,” Cook tweeted.

Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, and regularly responds to mentions, immediately grabbed the opportunity to poke fun at Apple. He tweeted: “Come see the Apple Cloth TM.”

Apple on Monday announced the revamped MacBook Pro and Air Pods, and introduced a “Polishing Cloth” that is priced at $19 in the US (Rs 1,900 in India).

“Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” the company said on the website.

The tech giant has listed over a hundred of its products under the “compatibility” section for the cloth, including the fourth generation iPod Shuffle that doesn’t even feature a screen.

Apple quickly became a source of ridicule and memes on social media.

The trillion-dollar company ships millions of units every year and has relied on strong marketing to push its products. It follows the simple strategy of making the products desirable. The products are expensive but reflect the company’s innovation and are highly sought after.

While it does make heads turn with some of its choices — removing the headphone jack and launching the AirPods — the “polishing cloth” might just be its biggest marketing gimmick so far.