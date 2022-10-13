Elon Musk now owns a perfume line, names it Burnt hair

After space vehicle and automated cars, Tesla boss Elon Musk is now in a new business line- perfumery. He has launched his new Perfume line named Burnt Hair and calls it “the finest fragrance on earth” while promoting it on Twitter. Musk claims that he has already sold 20,000 bottles of the new perfume in just few hours. In a series of tweets that he’s been posting in the last 24 hours to talk about his new product, he describes Burnt Hair as an omnigender product and jokingly asks his followers to shop the product so that he can buy Twitter.

“Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Musk took it to Twitter to announce his new product joking that with a name like his getting into the fragrance business was “inevitable”. The perfume is priced at USD 100.00 (Rs 8,400) including the tax and shipping charges and is sold through Musk’ Boring Company which also sells infrastructure and tunnel construction services.



He has even changed his Twitter bio to “Perfume Salesman” and has pinned a tweet showing off the new perfume along with the website from which it can be bought. The tweet reads, “The finest fragrance on Earth”.

It is a red colour bottle with a typical shape and ruby-like gemstone on top. The name Burnt Hair is engraved on it at the center. The Perfume’s description on the website read, “The Essence of Repugnant Desire”, leaving it only to our imagination of what it could smell like. The other descriptions read, “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work” and “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

