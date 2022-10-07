Elon Musk hints he wants to build a super app after buying Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that he wants to build a new super app, seemingly called “X” after buying microblogging platform Twitter. Musk calls X, “the everything app”. No further details have been shared.

Musk has taken to Twitter to tease that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” Interestingly, this comes after his U-turn on Twitter acquisition. The Tesla CEO had previously decided not to buy Twitter for $44 billion (roughly 3,59,100 crore) due to an apparent bot situation where he believed there were not enough bots on Twitter to justify his purchase. But recently, he has announced that he is willing to go ahead with the acquisition.

Going by the name, it seems like the app will work on the concept of a “super app”.

What is a super app?

By definition, a super app is an application which can provide multiple services under one umbrella including messaging, social networking, making transactions and even e-commerce shopping.

Super apps are designed in a way that users won’t have to go installing other apps and services for their different needs. Only one app will get most of their work done.

Super apps are quite popular in Asian countries, especially in China. Of the biggest example of a super app is WeChat. It began as a messaging app but slowly morphed into providing users with services such as virtual wallets, hotel reservations, doctor consultations and much more.

Why does Elon Musk want a super app?

Earlier this year at the time of question-and-answer session with Twitter employees, Elon Musk stated the example of a Chinese app, WeChat. He mentioned that people in China basically live on the app.

WeChat is not the first app to be known as a super app. Apps like Snapchat had too introduced an in-app payment facility called Snapcash. However, by 2018 the service was ended.

Elon Musk aims to increase Twitter users from 237 million users to at least a billion.

