Elon Musk got people talking about Space but Jeff Bezos is the ‘real deal’

It’s the 21st century – the era of tech billionaires and rockets. Once upon a time, rockets were a government’s ‘prerogative’ where nation states dominated space programs. But now, it’s no longer their domain.

One individual or a private company even thinking of human spaceflight, rocket manufacturing, reusable rockets – and launching a rocket – was laughable just a few years ago and now the possibilities are endless!

It’s been a few years since we have completely changed the way we communicate with people and now we are aiming for space tourism.

All this was possible because men with big dreams dared to realise them. Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos – these are the men who made rocket manufacturing for private companies a reality.

As per Forbes, Bezos is worth $130 billion while Musk has $22.2 billion.

Terry Virts, a NASA astronaut who has spent more than six months living in space, commanded the International Space Station and has completed three spacewalks told CNBC Make It, that while Elon is a man with big visions but “Jeff Bezos is the real deal”

He also applauded Musk for getting people to talk about space.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon is currently the richest person alive, had told Reuters in August 2018 that he sells $1 billion worth of stocks annually to fund Blue Origin.

The BE-4 engine which Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, is building “is going to be the most important rocket engine of the 21st century” and is going to be a huge advantage for others as governments, rockets launching telecom satellites and even people are going to be using it, Virts told CNBC Make It.

He praised Bezos and said that that man is going to get humans into space and will influence the 21st century space economy.

According to him, the future of human spaceflight is here and these elite space entrepreneurs’ companies are going to realise this dream.

“We are at the end of the beginning of space flight and that’s a really good thing,” Virts tells CNBC Make It.

SpaceX and especially Blue Origin are “so much more innovative, they’re so much faster they’re so much more visionary,” he added.

This is what smart people with ideas and money can do, he says.