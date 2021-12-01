Elon Musk at it again: Tesla CEO mocks Apple Cloth while promoting Cyberwhistle

Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, had mocked the Polishing Cloth, responding to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook. (File/Reuters)

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk took a fresh jibe at Apple as he asked people to “blow the whistle on Tesla” while introducing the Cyberwhistle, the electric car-maker’s latest offering.

The SpaceX honcho tweeted another salty comment on Apple’s Polishing Cloth and urged his 65 million-plus Twitter followers not to “waste” their money on the $19 (approx Rs 1,900) novelty item launched in October.

“Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” the entrepreneur said.

Priced at $50 (approx Rs 3,747.95) and shaped in the mould of Tesla’s still-in-development Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle is a limited-edition item made from medical-grade stainless steel and features a polished finish, according to Tesla’s shopping website. The whistle also includes an “integrated attachment feature for added versatility”.

Musk’s marketing trick seems to have worked with the Cyberwhistle selling going out of stock on the website, hours after the Tesla CEO promoted it.

The South Africa-born entrepreneur announced the Cybertruck in 2019. During the pick-up truck’s demonstration, designer Franz von Holzhausen managed to crack what was supposed to be an “unbreakable” window when he threw a metal ball at it. During the company’s investor presentation while discussing its Q1 results in 2021, Tesla said the Cybertruck was still in development.

Apple unveiled the Polishing Cloth — a square fabric made from a soft, nonabrasive material with the company’s iconic logo stamped on it — following the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup. The cloth can be used to clean the mini-LED displays on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the screens of iPads, iPhones, and Macs.

Musk, who is highly active on Twitter, had mocked the Polishing Cloth, responding to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook. In his response to Cook’s tweet about the launch of Apple’s new store in Istanbul, Turkey, Musk had said: “Come see the Apple Cloth.”