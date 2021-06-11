Electronic Arts faces massive cybersecurity breach, 780GB data including FIFA 21 source code stolen

The company however has said that it has worked to strengthen its cybersecurity after the breach, and stated that this was not a ransomware attack.

Electronic Arts: Video game publisher Electronic Arts has been attacked by a security breach in which some of its game source code as well as related tools were stolen. Electronic Arts is currently investigating this breach, it said on Thursday. The hackers have apparently been able to steal the source code to FIFA 21, as well as the source code to Frostbite engine, which is a software development tool set that can be used by video game creators. Frostbite engine is the basis of the FIFA series and of the popular game Battlefield. Apart from this, some other tools for game development have also been stolen.

It is said that a total of 780GB data has been stolen from the video game publisher, and it has also allegedly been put up for sale on hacker forums. However, the company has clarified that the hackers have not been able to access any player data.

While players can breathe a sigh of relief at their data not being compromised, for EA, this could very well turn into a nightmare, because source code is what defines how a program works, and therefore, losing control over it is a major deal for companies. Electronic Arts is the latest in the gaming industry to be impacted by major cyber thefts. In February this year, the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were stolen from CD Projekt Red. Even gaming giant Nintendo was attacked by such an attack in July last year.

While leaking of the source code usually leads to duplicate games coming up, it is unlikely that any other reputable video game developers would knowingly use EA’s code. Still, this source code could result in people being able to find out the intricate workings of a game and developing cheats and cracks. Secret projects and game ideas could also be leaked with this.

And if nothing else, such a cyberattack can definitely cause a blemish on the reputation of the publisher.

