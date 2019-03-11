How to report Lok Sabha Elections 2019 candidates when they flout code of conduct

cVIGIL app is available to download via Google Play store

The Lok Sabha Elections are set to begin on April 11 and will be finished in seven phases in different constituencies across India. The Election Commission of India has been stringent over the guidelines that political parties are mandated to follow but everything is not as much transparent on the ground. ECI, thus, launched an app called cVIGIL last year to let citizens/voters report if a candidate or political party infringes the code of conduct.

cVIGIL app is available to download on Google Play store but its availability is not on iOS devices as yet. The app is meant to serve as eyes and ears for the Election Commission of India, which, although, has debarred any political party to flout the code of conduct but does not have proper means to keep a check.

“Using this app, citizens can immediately report incidents of misconduct within minutes of having witnessed them and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer to lodge a complaint,” said the Election Commission of India in a statement.

ECI’s cVIGIL app supports devices running Android Jelly Bean or higher. The users can click photos or record videos of up to two-minute length and post it on the app. The app will automatically geotag the video or photo to know the location and will generate a unique ID to track the complaint. One user can register multiple complaints with photos and videos needed to back them up.