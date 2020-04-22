Eight Reasons Why The OnePlus 8 Series Is the Ultimate Flagship

The OnePlus 8 series comes with displays of unparalleled quality in the smartphone world.

They are the latest flagships in the Indian market. And in best OnePlus tradition, they have totally redefined what we should be expecting from a mobile flagship, with not just very good hardware and design, but also very competitive prices. So, if you are in the market for a flagship phone, here are eight reasons why you should opt for a device from the OnePlus 8 series:

Displays that are magnificent

The OnePlus 8 series comes with displays of unparalleled quality in the smartphone world. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s 6.78 inch fluid AMOLED quad HD display with an amazing 120 Hz refresh rate has actually got a very high rating from DisplayMate. Not only is the display bright and brilliant but its high refresh rate and OnePlus’ innovative optimisations ensure that graphics and scrolling will be smooth as silk. The OnePlus 8 for its part comes with a 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Both phones are designed to deliver a visual treat, with tiny notches ensuring that your viewing experience is least obstructed.

Jaw dropping design

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro look simply magnificent, with beautiful and carefully crafted glass fronts and backs. The Glacial Green shades of both phones are bound to inspire jealousy in the competition, and the Interstellar Glow variant of the OnePlus 8 is in particular eye catching, displaying different colours depending on the angle of the light falling on it. They are both very comfortable to hold, thanks to a smooth finish and are surprisingly light for their size – both weigh less than 200 grammes each. What’s more, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to come with water and dust resistance – it has an IP68 rating!

Snap through tasks with this dragon processor

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro come with top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors, making them capable of handling everything that you throw at them from routine messaging and mail to detailed video editing. That’s not all, they also come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 of storage, making sure that you can multitask effortlessly, and also never run out of storage space.

Snap some terrific pictures with those cameras

OnePlus devices have always boasted top notch camera hardware and the OnePlus 8 series carries this tradition forward. Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come with powerful 48 megapixel main sensors. The 8 Pro supplements this with another 48 megapixel ultra wide sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto lens and 5 megapixel colour filter. The OnePlus 8 on the other hand, adds a 16 megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 2 megapixel dedicated macro sensor. Whichever device you opt for, you can be assured of flagship level photography with terrific details and great colour reproduction.

Need for network speed? 5G!

The OnePlus 8 series comes with support for 5G networks. These networks are so fast that you can actually download films on your phones in seconds. Of course, they are not here in India yet, so the OnePlus 8 series is also designed to run super smoothly on existing 4G networks as well. But when 5G comes, and it soon will, the OnePlus 8 series will be ready for it. Now, that’s some future proofing.

Breathe easy with Oxygen OS

Its hardware and design might make more headlines, but one of the biggest strengths of the OnePlus series is its Oxygen interface. It is simple, clean and uncluttered, making OnePlus phones easy to use, even while bringing in a number of optimisations to ensure that they run smoothly and swiftly. What’s more, unlike many of its competitors, OnePlus has a great record of regularly updating its software. All of which ensures that a OnePlus remains a great performer for years!

Batteries that last and charge super fast

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro come with large batteries. The Pro has a 4510 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 8 has a 4300 mAh battery. Both can comfortably last a day of heavy usage. But there is more – both come with OnePlus’ famous Warp Charge 30T, with a 30W charger in the box, letting you charge both phones in a jiffy. The 8 Pro even supports 30W wireless charging. How insane is that?

Bang for buck

At a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the One Plus 8 and Rs 54,999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 series is in a zone of its own when you consider what it brings to the table (hint: look at the other seven points). If you are looking for a value for money flagship that cuts no performance corners, this is certainly your best option. On a slightly tighter budget? Go for the 8. Got the bucks? Go Pro. No, the pun was not intentional.