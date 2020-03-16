Echo Auto: Now, take Alexa on the road

Echo Auto is powered by your car’s 12V charging socket or USB port.

Easy to install, reasonably priced, offers all Alexa functionality—that’s Amazon Echo Auto for you. This new innovation brings the convenience of voice and the power of Alexa inside your car for just Rs 4,999. Designed exclusively for in-car usage, Echo Auto has eight microphones and far-field technology to hear you over music, A/C, and road noise. Just ask her to play your favourite music, make calls and send messages to your phone contacts, set reminders, listen to audiobooks, get the latest sports or news updates, and more —all while your eyes stay on the road. It’s that simple.

At my end, I installed the Echo Auto in my wife’s fairly new Ford Ecosport car, without any sweat. Set up is simple. Echo Auto is powered by your car’s 12V charging socket or USB port. The device connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection. It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing data plan.

I asked the new Amazon companion in the car about the latest news, the nearest coffee shops, petrol pumps and more—it worked without any hiccup, just as it works in the closed confines of the home. You can even control smart home appliances, set reminders, add errands to your to-do list while driving. With Echo Auto, customers can stream ad-free music from Amazon Prime or access music from other providers such as Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana or Hungama Music – just say “Alexa, play road trip songs”.

The first Echo for your car is a very good companion on the road.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999