Easyphone Star review: Stay connected and keep your kids safe at Rs 3,490

The easyfone Star also gives the option to parents to personalise the menu as per the child’s preference by hiding some (or all) features.

This is a phone for a specific audience. We are talking about the easyfone Star that addresses the needs of parents who want a phone that helps their kids be more safe and connected—but without the downsides that conventional mobile phones offer. Designed and imported by Gurugram-based eNovus Enterprises, the phone comes with a host of safety and other features, the likes of which are seldom seen in other devices.

For instance, when one talks about the device’s safety features, the easyfone Star comes with no number keypad, so no talking to strangers. One can make calls to and receive calls only from numbers set by parents. The phone comes with GPS that lets parents get their child’s location whenever they want—on demand; as per a predefined schedule or when SOS is triggered.

Also Read: Apollo Hospitals founders mull exiting Apollo Munich Health Insurance

Available in five colours, the easyfone Star has a dedicated SOS button to get help quickly in emergencies. Plus, there is a discreet listening feature that enables parents to know what is happening in their child’s surrounding discreetly. It is useful when a child is being looked after by an attendant/ house help in their absence.

The phone comes with tamper-proof settings; i.e., critical settings on the phone can only be configured through the easyfone website. It also comes with no internet access option. There is a cradle charger for safe charging along with the kit. The easyfone Star can be personalised with pictures of four contacts on the keypad. Parents can set “Do not disturb” time windows to prevent disturbance during study time, etc. They can get “ i am fine” updates from their child through SMS at predefined times every day – all the child has to do is press the No.1 button.

The easyfone Star also gives the option to parents to personalise the menu as per the child’s preference by hiding some (or all) features. Overall, it is an easy-to-use phone with safety features to keep your loved ones safe and connected. It is available on the company’s website www.easyfone.in and leading e-commerce platforms.