Easyfone Shield+: A handy phone for senior citizens

No more worries about damaged screens and broken phones, especially at the hands of our elderly family members. The easyfone Shield+ (Rs 6590) is designed for the seniors keeping their need to have simple technology and a phone that has a strong build. It is a rugged device that, company officials claim, has survived torture tests which included running cars over the phone, extreme drop tests, submerging it in water, etc., to test the device’s build quality as well as functionality. It comes with a well-earned IP 68 certification for the sturdy hardware of the phone.

This phone has a large 2.8-inch IPS screen which will help the seniors see the screen content easily. The font size is customisable ensuring a clear and comfortable view. It has large separated buttons and a grip that helps seniors hold the phone comfortably. This phone comes with a 2GB memory card as accessory and the memory can be expanded up to 32GB.

The easyfone Shield+ has an external SOS button which, when pressed, triggers calls and SMSs to up to five emergency contacts: The SMS has the location of the phone user so the caregiver can easily find the location of the elder in need of help. The SOS button also calls upto five emergency contacts one by one till somebody picks up the call and these calls happen on a loudspeaker mode to assist seniors as much as possible.

The phone acts like a powerbank and can be used to charge other devices. Seniors will find this very handy since this phone once charged can last up to 20 days!



The Whitelist feature in the easyfone Shield+ allows seniors to allow only selected family and friends to call them while the phone blocks calls from every other number ensuring complete privacy.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 2.8-inch IPS display (320 x 240 pixels)

SIM type: Dual SIM

Memory & storage: 32MB RAM, 32MB storage (expandable up to 32GB)

Camera: 2MP rear camera

Battery: 2500mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 6,590

What’s hot: Large screen size, separate large buttons, external SOS button, power bank

What’s not: 2G phone without internet