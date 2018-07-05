Easyfone Grand: Senior citizens can take it easy

The Easyfone Grand comes with a dedicated SOS key which enables you to seek help from family and friends in an emergency and save precious time.

I often see senior citizens struggle with their mobile phones. Due to the small font sizes, complex user interfaces, plethora of apps, short battery life, etc.,—our parents or grandparents find it difficult to operate their phones. All that they want is a simple tool for connectivity and entertainment that is easy to use and operate.

Gurgaon-based Senior World has debuted a mobile phone keeping the elderly in mind. The company’s Easyfone Grand is a pretty nifty device designed to help seniors stay safe, connected and more engaged. It comes with a unique technology that amplifies sound—whether it is phone conversations or even while watching TV, etc. I am sure the Easyfone Grand can be a great solution for seniors who need hearing assistance, but do not feel the need to wear hearing aids. The product is available for `3,990 on Seniorworld.com, Flipkart and Amazon; we take a look at some of its key features.

Looks-wise, the easyfone Grand will remind you of the highly popular Nokia 3110 from the 90s era.

The device has a premium look and finish, there is a 2.3-inch TFT colour screen (resolution is 320 x 240) for large fonts. It has large keys and talking keypad (while dialing numbers) and photo dial feature as well. The phone has a dual SIM slot, 32MB RAM, 2 MP digital camera and a much-needed LED torch. It has a stylish cradle charger for extremely easy charging.

Switched on, the Easyfone Grand comes to life pretty quickly. This is claimed to be India’s first and only phone which comes with unique technology that amplifies sound. In order to do that, you will need to use the specially designed earphones and press the Zero key on the device. These special earphones come with three pairs of medical grade silicone tips in different sizes so that you can wear the ones that fit you best. The earphones can also be used without sound amplification.

Another attraction in the Easyfone Grand is its CareTouch feature. It is a powerful and thoughtful subscription service that gets families closer, no matter how much distance separates them. With CareTouch, the authorised person can remotely do phone settings, manage contacts, configure SOS, set medicine reminders, etc. This is a blessing for the elderly who live alone.

The Easyfone Grand comes with a dedicated SOS key which enables you to seek help from family and friends in an emergency and save precious time. The SOS (emergency help) button is a single key press button that sets off calls, SMS and siren for immediate help. The phone comes with a number of dedicated keys so that you can directly access features without going through the Menu. These include keys for Volume, Torch, Phone locking/unlocking.

Overall, the Easyfone Grand is a very useful device for senior citizens with a simple interface, large physical buttons, high contrast screen with large fonts and an SOS button for emergencies.