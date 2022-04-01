Easy sharing to replying directly from feed, Instagram brings a slew of new features to its DMs

Instagram: When it comes to Direct Messages, Meta-owned Instagram has been making several changes in recent years, right from introducing message reacts to integrating it with Messenger. Now, a new option has been added that would let users react to DMs easily from their feed itself without losing their place by having to go to inbox. Apart from this, the photo and video sharing platform has also added new share options.

Adam Mosseri, who heads the platform, had in December last year shared a video that conveyed Instagram’s focus on how messaging works on the platform. He had said that since messaging was the primary way that people connected online, Instagram needed to embrace that fact.

Instagram has added a way for users to send song previews in the DMs after it tied up with Amazon Prime Music and Apple Music. With this feature, users can share 30-second previews of songs in DMs. The feature is soon also set to receive support from Spotify.

Additionally, a new menu has been added that would allow users to share a post with four of the closest users easily by long-pressing on the share icon under any post.

Moreover, just like it happens on Messenger, the Instagram inbox tab is also set to get a row at the top showing which users are online at a particular time, while also giving users an ability to conduct polls in the DMs. Instagram DMs would also get the Messenger feature to silently send messages to their contacts without sending them a notification with the new @silent command.

Most of these features are now available worldwide, and the song preview feature has begun rolling out.

However, some of these new features – polls, online status of other users and silent command – would not be available in the Europe region due to its laws.