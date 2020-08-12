Easier syncing: WhatsApp getting ready with multiple device support

However, WhatsApp is aiming to roll this without fiddling with its encryption standards.

Soon, it will be easier to sync WhatsApp across multiple devices. Amidst last year’s hacking scandal, WhatsApp ceded some space to other messaging services, but with over 1.5 billion active users, it is still the dominant player. The service, as per WABetaInfo, will soon be rolling out changes so that it can be used independently across devices. Though Telegram offers this functionality, it is available only for unencrypted messages. However, WhatsApp is aiming to roll this without fiddling with its encryption standards.

While WhatsApp does allow a user to log in simultaneously on phone and desktop, its functionality is limited. There is no calling feature with the desktop app, and the phone always needs to have a steady internet connection. The desktop version cannot run independently of the phone.

But with the new feature, a user will be able to check WhatsApp on desktop, tab, and multiple phone devices independently. The service will also allow users to see and sync chat history on all devices, assigning each device with a separate security code. The Facebook-owned messaging service has been working on an app for iPad for over a year now. Earlier this year, it also increased group call limit from to eight people to compete with apps like Duo and Zoom.

WhatsApp, it is rumoured, is also working on disappearing messages — a functionality already available with its competitors like Telegram and Signal. Users will be able to set a disappearing time on the message, and once the message is read, it will be deleted for both sender and receiver.

The lockdown has forced companies to bring in new products to attract more consumers. Last week, popular video app, Zoom, announced new features that leverage artificial intelligence for noise cancellation and better picture clarity.