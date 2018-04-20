Earth Day: How Apple is doing its part with new robot ‘Daisy’ to save mother Earth

Apple claims that Daisy can dissemble up to nine iPhone models

While the tech companies play a major role in upscaling the technology humans have known so far, they are also seen as the entities that care about the environment at the same time. Apple, one of the most revered companies in the world, on Thursday pulled the wraps off its robot called Daisy. What Daisy does is something everyone will admirably approve. It essentially rips the iPhone units apart to scrap the junk while picking up the reusable components for recycling.

Apple’s Daisy robot is similar to its other robot called Liam, deployed to assemble iPhone units. The company is aiming to manufacture its products using only recycled material sometime in future and Daisy is a part of the move. Daisy has been modelled by Apple’s Research and Development team using some of the components initially used for building Liam.

Apple claims that Daisy can dissemble up to nine iPhone models and segregate the reusable and junk components. It can dismantle 200 iPhone units in an hour, recycling some components that pass under the nose of conventional recycling machines.

Ahead of Earth Day, the company also announced that every handset that is received via Apple Store – both online and offline – under the Apple GiveBack programme will make for donations to the charity organisation called Conservation International. This programme will take the iPhone handsets submitted to Apple until April 30.

Apple is also taking part in imparting the significance of Earth Day by sending the Apple Watch users a notification on a challenge to finish a workout routine of 30 minutes. The users who will finish the challenge will be rewarded by unique stickers in the iMessage app and an achievement badge.