Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves will release in 2020

At E3 2019, Keanu Reeves stole the limelight when CD Projekt Red announced the John Wick actor will be featuring in the next version of its insanely popular RPG Cyberpunk. The next series to the open world game is called Cyberpunk 2077, which has been in anticipation for quite long. Reeves appeared on the stage at the announcement amid a roaring crowd, to tell the backdrop of his partnership with the game creators.

The Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the hit tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020 with a dystopian theme set in the Caifornian premises of Night City. A four-minute trailer was launched, throwing some light to what gamers can expect from the upcoming open world game. Reeves’ character, which is not specified, appears towards the end. While details about his character are not quite known as of now, a few game fanatics of Cyberpunk 2020 are identifying it as Johnny Silverhand. On the other hand, there are speculations his role is called Mr Fusion.

The game is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020 but the pre-orders, worth $59.99, are now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In India, you can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for Rs 2,999 on Steam online store.

Apart from the character that resembles him, Reeves will be lending his voice to it. It was also announced that Reeves will act for a series of motion capture sequences for the role in Cyberpunk 2077. His involvement with the game has sent the Internet into a frenzy, amassing appreciations and even alternate storylines including references from John Wick franchise. Reeves was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

There will also be a Cyberpunk Collector’s Edition that will unlock several additions to the vanilla game version. The gamer will be provided with access to exclusive soundtracks, wallpapers, a metal box, a steelbook case, a compendium, a 25cm tall action figurine, and a survival guide to the game among others.