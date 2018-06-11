E3 2018: Is this when Fortnite will arrive on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo’s E3 2018 event will bring Fortnite to the popular game console Switch

Fortnite, the game that drove over a million players as of August 2017, has been long awaited on the Nintendo Switch. While recent speculations are rife that Nintendo will announce the support at its E3 2018 event, a new tip claims that the Fortnite will be released for Nintendo Switch as early as on June 11. That said, Nintendo’s E3 event is scheduled for June 12, so it’s highly likely that the availability will be live on the same day, if not later.

Nintendo’s E3 2018 event will bring Fortnite to the popular game console Switch, after having confirmed it with the release of Fortnite Switch onto its servers. According to American artist Chance the Rapper, the Fortnite will arrive on June 11 on Nintendo Switch. However, it doesn’t sound plausible for the company to release the game before making the official announcement at its E3 event.

Epic Games, the studio that has created Fortnite, already hinted at the possibility of the integration of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch when the company’s creative director Donald Mustard praised the console’s potential to run Fortnite.

Fortnite is a survival game based on the co-op sandbox gameplay set in the contemporary Earth. It supports up to four players who go on a hunt for zombie-like creatures, while collecting resources to survive, and build fortifications. There are two distinct modes – Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the world – across four world locations, which get unlocked subsequently as the player keeps progressing in the game.