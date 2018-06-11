E3 2018: Bethesda’s Elder Scroll Legends is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

While the arrival of Elder Scrolls Legends is a welcome move by the studio, there aren’t any significant updates announced

At E3 2018, Bethesda, the game studio that has created the hit game franchises of Fallout and Doom, announced that its Elder Scrolls Legends collectable card game is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Elder Scrolls Legends was launched in 2017 for the Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS platforms. The game progress of the players will be synced to the gaming consoles via Bethesda account, the company said at the presser.

While the arrival of Elder Scrolls Legends is a welcome move by the studio, there aren’t any significant updates announced for the hit card game. Bethesda, however, announced that a special Gauntlet called the Houses of Morrowind. The support for Nintendo Switch will bring many users onboard, as well as the ones who prefer a large screen for playing games via gaming consoles.

“Built entirely from the ground up, The Elder Scrolls: Legends’ new client will feature a revamped interface, menu and playmat that emphasizes the grandiose clashes of creatures and epic spellslinging that occurs in each match,” said Bethesda in a company release. There will be new card frames specially designed for the gaming consoles to offer a sleeker look.

Bethesda says that the new client for the Elder Scroll Legends condenses the game file to take up less space for smoother experience. The support for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year. The game will be free to play, much like it has been on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.