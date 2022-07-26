Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum with laser dust detection, detangling tech launched in India: Price, specs

Dyson V15 Detect, the cord-free vacuum cleaner, which comes with various features, such as laser dust detection, has been launched in India. It also comes with a five-stage filtration system and a Hyperdymium motor with 40 air watts of suction, according to the company. The V15 Detect can achieve up to 240 air watts of suction. It is available for purchase through Amazon, the Dyson website, and its demo stores.

DYSON V15 DETECT PRICE IN INDIA

Dyson has launched the V15 Detect in India at a price of Rs 62,900. It is available for buying at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

DYSON V15 DETECT SPECS, FEATURES

The V15 Detect from Dyson is a cord-free vacuum cleaner that comes with a 5-stage filtration system and claims to provide up to 60 minutes of suction. It also features a Hyperdymium motor that can generate up to 240W of suction.

The V15 Detect features a green laser that’s integrated into its head, which can then identify tiny dust particles that are invisible to the naked eye. It also comes with a Piezo sensor that can measure and count the dust. The device additionally comes with an LCD screen that shows the details of the dust collected.

The V15 Detect also comes with a built-in de-tangling feature that can allow it to pick up pet hair and long hair. According to the company, its fully sealed system can effectively remove 99.9 percent of microscopic debris.

“Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. We don’t think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum,” engineer and founder James Dyson said in a press statement, adding “The Dyson V15 Detect is both powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a healthier, cleaner home”.