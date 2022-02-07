Dyson V12 Detect Slim launched with laser dust detection, piezo sensor: All you need to know

The price of Dyson V12 Detect Slim, now available at company website and demo stores, is Rs 58,900.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim was launched in India on Monday. This is Dyson’s first laser technology based cordless vacuum cleaner that is said to be capable of detecting particles as small as 10 microns. Its acoustic dust sensing technology meanwhile is said to exactly tell the size and amount of dust particles within the area and display it on a small LCD screen for better cleaning.

The inbuilt piezo sensor can give the user “scientific” proof of how dusty the place is and that which is sucked by the machine, according to Dyson. Its Hyperdymium motor can produce up to 150 air watts of powerful suction, the company added.

The new Dyson vacuum cleaner utilises 150 air watts of powerful suction, makes dust pass through a 5 stage filtration system and can suck up to 99.99 percent dust particles that are as small as 0.3 microns small for a deep clean.

Moreover, with its anti-tangle hair screen, the vacuum cleaner with its laser guided cleaning motors can spiral loose strands of hair off the conical brush bar and suck them out directly into the dustbin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.

A diode laser is integrated into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor for the users to better use the device.

The price of Dyson V12 Detect Slim, now available at company website and demo stores, is Rs 58,900.