Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold): Say goodbye to dust in your home

The Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum is available in two variants starting from Rs 52,900 for Nickel/Blue and Rs 59,900 for the Gold variant (our trial unit).

At first, this Dyson machine will remind you of the futuristic gun that Captain James T Kirk or Spock used to carry on their space odyssey in the hugely popular Star Trek series back in the 80s. On closer scrutiny, you’ll discover it’s a high-tech cord-free vacuum cleaner. This reviewer resides in a second floor apartment in an old residential colony, the area is quite dust-prone given its proximity to around-the-year construction activity, there’s a pet at home, plenty of plants—in other words, there couldn’t be a better setting than this to check out the performance of this Dyson creation. Take my word, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro sucks up the dust completely from bedding, mattresses, upholstered furniture such as sofas and carpets. A fine blend of design and modern technology, it is light, easy-to-use and clutter-free, and makes cleaning hassle-free.

Before we take a look into the finer aspects of this Dyson machine, here’s an interesting bit of information from the World Health Organisation. Its research finds that we spend approximately 90% of our time indoors, either in our homes or at workplaces. House dust mites, and their faeces which contain microscopic enzymes, are common in house dust. House dust mites feed on moulds, as well as animal and human skin flakes. They flourish in textiles, such as bedding, mattresses, upholstered furniture like sofas and carpets. Household dust can be a concern, as it may contain allergens such as dust mite faeces and pollen. We can’t see the allergens in our homes, but our bodies react to them. Most vacuum cleaners simply blow the dust from one place to another, however Dyson engineers strive to design a vacuum cleaner that does not burst out the dust into the air.

The Dyson V11 cord-free vacuum is available in two variants starting from Rs 52,900 for Nickel/Blue and Rs 59,900 for the Gold variant (our trial unit). It has a heady mix of modern technology to keep your house clean from allergens. The range of tools which accompany the V11 vacuum allows you to pick up dust from delicate or hard to reach places, like your blinds, corners and car. There’s High Torque cleaner head with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) technology that intelligently adapts suction to deep clean carpets. The Soft roller cleaner head is engineered with soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre for hard floors. While the Mini motorised tool is great for cleaning smaller surfaces, car interiors, sofas and stairs, the Crevice tool is designed for precise cleaning around edges, corners and narrow gaps. Then, the Mini soft dusting brush with its soft nylon bristles ensures easy, vacuum assisted dusting especially for smooth delicate surfaces and furniture.

In terms of its working, the Dyson V11 vacuum uses six layers of filtration to capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, expelling only clean air. First, large debris is spun in the main bin and separated from the air. Holes as small as 400 microns filter the debris even further through the chemically etched metal filter. Then, fine debris is spun in 14 cyclones, experiencing up to 79,000G forces. Any remaining fine dust is captured by two pre-motor filters. Finally, the post-motor filter captures 99.97% of ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, such as viruses, bacteria, and mould. The air expelled by the machine is left clean.

The Dyson V11 offers 20% more suction power than its predecessor, the Dyson Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum. In the new Dyson digital motor V11, which spins at up to 125,000rpm, a triple diffuser is used. The first two diffusers straighten airflow and reduce turbulence, helping to increase suction, while the third diffuser further reduces noise and improves acoustics.

The impeller—the part of the motor that actually drives the air—has redesigned blades that are longer and thinner to increase the area in contact with the air, without increasing the impeller’s mass. This creates reduced load on the blades per unit area, reducing air leakage and increasing the efficiency of air movement.

The impeller blade profile has also been redesigned, with each blade forming an ‘S’ shape to match the shape of the shroud in which the impeller sits.

My takeaways: Based on my usage, I am absolutely impressed with this Dyson machine. House dust, pet hair or anything else, it cleans to perfection. It’s very powerful and handy, the design is eye-catching. A must-buy if you want a clean home.

Estimated street price: Rs 52,900 for Nickel/Blue; Rs 59,900 for Gold variant

____________________________________