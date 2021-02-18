Dyson study reveals clean Indian households may not be so clean after all, brand claims technology is solution

Healthy living requires ‘relevant’ technology to step in and do the needful. (File image)

A Dyson study has shown seemingly clean Indian households may not be so clean after all. According to the study carried out by FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) and commissioned by Dyson, 100 households across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru (identified for a 6-week survey), revealed startling amount of harmful dust particles and allergens, invisible to the naked eye, despite a thorough cleaning via traditional means. Basis of the results, Dyson has highlighted how those traditional means may not be enough, especially in the wake of a global pandemic, to stay healthy. Rather, healthy living requires ‘relevant’ technology to step in and do the needful.

Dyson claims its range of vacuum cleaners including the cordless Dyson V11 Absolute Pro can capture 99.97% of the dust, as small as 0.3 micron.

Dyson, which has been making vacuum cleaners for the past three decades, believes that it has ‘mastered’ the art of balancing all the technology features. The vacuum, Dyson believes, is the solution to India’s problem of the house remaining dirty even after traditional cleaning methods.

The solution

Dyson’s cord free vacuum cleaner has a six-stage filtration process, which can capture dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. Not only that, but it can also expel clean air back into the room. The vacuum cleaner has also been designed to clean mattresses and sofas etc for which it has a powerful suction of 185W. The vacuum cleaner is also touted to have a battery which can provide it a run-time of an hour, due to the nickel-cobalt-aluminium batteries it uses.

Apart from this, the lightweight body makes it easier to use and the LED display lets the users see the cleaning mode the cleaner is on, the run time that remains and whether the cleaner needs maintenance. The vacuum cleaner also has a shoot to bin mechanism so that the trash can be easily emptied.

Will it crack Indian market?

With these innovative features, Dyson is hoping India would accept this tech-smart vacuum cleaner over the traditional means, especially considering the new study which Dyson India commissioned. If the entry of dishwashers years ago in India is anything to go by, India can be a tough market to crack if they are content with the way things are, and at the moment, it seems like traditional cleaning methods and an average traditional vacuum cleaner have been keeping them content.

Indian users have been more open to accepting new technology in recent years, which could work in Dyson’s favour. Still, it is yet to be seen whether users in India are ready to accept hi-tech vacuum cleaners into their homes or not.