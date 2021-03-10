Dyson refreshes V11 Absolute Pro with new swappable battery model; specs, features, price and everything you need to know

Apart from the battery there are no other significant differences between the previous and upgraded model launched. Image: Dyson

Dyson has launched its V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery model in India and this is an upgrade to the regular model that the company launched back in 2019. The new battery will allow users to have an additional 60 minutes runtime and take the total usage time on one charge to 120 minutes.

Apart from the battery there are no other significant differences between the previous and upgraded model launched. It is to note that the company is also offering exchange offers on the new models along with the original model, which will result in reduction of prices. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with swappable battery (Nickel/Blue) has been priced at Rs 52,900. The company is currently offering this with an exchange value of Rs 500 as well as a Rs 5,500 exchange bonus. The company will also be giving a free floor dock worth Rs 9,900. According to the company, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery is available at Rs 59,900 and this also has a similar offer. With the gold model, the company will also be giving a swappable battery worth Rs 6,900. However, this is only valid for a limited time.

The price of original Blue/ Nickel model without swappable battery has been brought to Rs 44,910 as the model was earlier priced at Rs 52,900. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 500 along with Rs 2,500 as an exchange bonus in this model.

It is to note that users can purchase all three models via Dyson’s website and retail outlets. As far as the new swappable battery model is concerned, it is similar to the original V11 Absolute Pro model but the new one has a click-in battery system. The battery features a Hyperdymium motor clocking 125,000 RPM which will reduce turbulence and noise. The model is equipped with a sealed filtration system that can capture 99.7 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, the company claimed. Apart from this, the Dynamic Load Sensor system can understand the difference between hardwood and carpets allowing the vacuum cleaner to adjust its suction capacity.