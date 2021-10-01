Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool and Purifier Cool air purifiers with HEPA H13 filtration launched in India

The devices are also available online on prominent online commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart along with few other Croma and Reliance outlets.

With an aim to cater to the population suffering from the insidious impact of indoor air pollution, Dyson has launched two new air purifiers in the market. The two air purifiers namely-Dyson Purifier Cool and Purifier Hot+Cool – were launched in the Indian market today. Both the devices have been claimed to possess HEPA H13 standard air filtration and are capable of filtering out up to 99.95 percent of the solid particles of 0.1 micron and above from the air. The new devices are an upgraded version of the Dyson Pure range and have been designed to operate in Wifi networks as well through the Dyson Link application. The devices are also equipped with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant features.

Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool price and availability

From the two, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is a little more expensive and will cost about Rs 55,900. The price of the Dyson Purifier Cool is less than Hot+Cool model and will cost about Rs 45,900. What makes the former more expensive is its capability to also warm up the temperature to a desired temperature which will come handy in the winter months. Both the devices have been made available for sale at all the 12 demo stores of the company at different locations across the country. The devices are also available online on prominent online commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart along with few other Croma and Reliance outlets.

Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool features

The Hot+Cool model of the newly launched air purifiers is capable of not only providing purified air but also upping the mercury during the winter months. The device has a colour display at its front end which shows the air quality statistics along with temperature of the room. Both the devices are claimed to provide the HEPA H13 standard filtration and remove more than 99.95% of the solid pollutants from the enclosed space. In comparison to the previous air purifiers of Dyson, the latest devices have also been claimed to be quieter and more efficient in cleansing the air. For people living in regions that do not witness the winters akin to that experienced in North India, the Dyson Purifier Cool model can be a good choice as they would not need the warming feature.