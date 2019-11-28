Dyson Pure Hot+Cool review: This air purifier makes your room pollution-free

neat-looking piece of equipment, this Dyson machine does not come cheap; it costs Rs 54,900

It’s that time of the year when the National Capital Region gets engulfed by a deadly smog – a poisonous mix of automobile exhaust, industrial emissions, construction dust and smoke from the burning paddy fields. The Capital’s residents have suffered for weeks under a toxic haze, schools have been shut intermittently, private vehicles have been forced off the roads, the air quality index continues to remain at dangerous levels.

For the past few days, this reviewer has been making judicious use of Dyson Pure Hot + Cool machine, a first of its kind multifunctional, all-year-use air purifier plus heater. A neat-looking piece of equipment, this Dyson machine does not come cheap; it costs Rs 54,900, however, it delivers fast and even room heating in winter, powerful cooling in summer and efficient purification through all seasons. The machine automatically detects airborne particles and gases and simultaneously reports to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time, encouraging well-being and maintaining comfort levels in the home. Besides the attractive LCD display, the Pure Cool machine comes in a unibody design and a base that rotates almost 360 degrees.

Assembly is fairly straightforward. Once you have attached both the carbon filters to the appliance, position the shrouds onto the base and push gently until they click securely into place. Plug in and switch on. Download the Dyson Link app on your mobile device, this allows you to control, schedule, monitor, and customise your settings for your Dyson machine from your phone. Wi-Fi is enabled by default. Open the Dyson Link app and follow the instructions to create an account. Follow the on-screen instructions to pair your machine to the Dyson Link app.

In real-time running, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool machine automatically purifies the whole room properly. Its 360-degree Glass HEPA Filter and Tris Impregnated Activated Carbon Filter are said to capture 99.95% of harmful ultra-fine pollutants and allergens as small as PM 0.1. The machine’s 350-degree oscillation ensures proper circulation throughout the room. There is option for easy filter change with notification on app/LCD screen when any of the filters need replacement.

Its magnetised remote control can be neatly stored on top of the machine and used to control the functioning of the product. You can set Sleep timer and Scheduling pre-set intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours as well as set purifying schedules. I made ample use of its Night time mode; this monitors and purifies using its quiet settings, with a dimmed display.

Trying to find the right purifier for your home is challenging, but the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is a solid piece of equipment from a reputed brand and comes packed with high-end features. A beautiful piece of equipment that delivers on its promise of making our indoors clean and healthy. Highly recommended.