Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier review: Cleans indoor air fast, priced at Rs 52,990

This Dyson air purifier heats in winter, cools in summer and purifies all year round.

Living in the era of the “indoor generation”, we are breathing in more pollutants indoors as we are spending up to 90% of our time behind closed doors. Indoor pollution can come from outside when we open the windows or doors, but it can also be produced from everyday activities in our home.

For instance, the bedroom where we spend approximately one-third of our lives can be a polluted place. Potential sources include particulate matter from city pollution, volatile organic compounds from hair spray and perfume, formaldehyde from foam furniture, dust and allergens from carpets and benzene from scented candles. As modern homes are becoming better sealed to comply with energy efficiency requirements, those pollutants can be trapped inside and air circulation can be compromised.

Dyson has introduced an air purifier plus heater uniquely engineered for year-round use, the new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier. Priced at Rs 52,990, it delivers fast and even room heating in winter, powerful cooling in summer and efficient purification through all seasons. The machine automatically detects airborne particles and gases and simultaneously reports to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real time, encouraging wellbeing and maintaining comfort levels in the home.

Sam Bernard, global category director, Environmental Control, Dyson says, “A good air purifier should sense, capture, project, heat and cool you. We insist on developing technology that works properly, without compromise on any functions.”

A new LCD shows the particles and gases the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier is automatically sensing in real time using a unique Dyson algorithm. It incorporates 60% more HEPA media into a taller and deeper HEPA filter. By expanding the degree of oscillation to 350 degrees and using Air Multiplier technology, the machine can project up to over 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier features a unique new diffused airflow mode along with fan mode. To maintain airflow projection out of the front of the machine, the baffle stays in place to deliver a powerful, frontward stream of purified air. This can cool you down in the summer while simultaneously purifying the room.