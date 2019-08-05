Dyson Pure Cool Me: Now keep indoor air fresh and clean

Dyson’s first personal air treatment machine – the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan, promises to make our surroundings fresh and clean.

Office environments can get a bit stifling and suffocating at times – my reference is in the physical terms, not mental. Behind the closed doors of our office establishments (despite proper air conditioning), fine dust particles, cigarette smoke, foul smells from food, etc., generally tend to accumulate over a period of time, giving rise to indoor pollution that can play havoc with people’s health, especially those prone to respiratory ailments.

Dyson’s first personal air treatment machine – the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan, promises to make our surroundings fresh and clean. I have been using this Dyson innovation for the past few weeks now and let me emphasise that this is a fine piece of equipment, a perfect fit for your personal space whether beside your bed, on your office desk, or in the study. I liked the design of the machine, elegant and attractive that does not occupy a lot of real estate. Its cylindrical trunk will remind you of an expensive bedside lamp, there’s a cute magnetic remote that can easily attach itself to the main body so chances of it getting lost are fairly remote.

Adjusting the dome at the top of the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan allows you to precisely control the angle of the airflow. The machine also features 70-degree oscillation for even more customisation. Put simply, you can enjoy the cooling airflow all to yourself, without worrying about the people next to you. The machine is safe for kids and pets; it has no blades, so it is safe for tiny fingers and little paws. Additionally, but quite important, it keeps mosquitoes away. The Dyson official informs that mosquitoes are weak fliers – flying approximately 1-1.5 miles per hour, depending on the species. “They also don’t like cross winds, so the airflow from the Dyson Pure Cool Me will help to them at bay.”

Priced at `25,900, Dyson Pure Cool Me machine helps you in more ways than one. Let me highlight three key ways in which you can make good use of this machine.

It helps you to stay cool

Not only does the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan look cool, but it also features Dyson’s latest air projection technology. Dyson Core Flow technology is designed to cool you comfortably. “Inspired by the aerodynamic properties in the Harrier Jump Jet, Dyson engineers discovered that when two jets of air meet on a convex surface, they converge to create a high-pressure core, and a focused stream of air. By harnessing this phenomenon, they developed a way to project a stream of precise and focused air to cool you,” a company official informs.

It cools you with cleaner air, not dirty air

Let’s face it, we, the indoor generation, are spending up to 90% of our time working, studying, eating, exercising, sleeping and playing behind closed doors. Like I mentioned earlier, common everyday household products such as perfume, hair sprays and air fresheners can release volatile organic compounds (VOC). Cooking can release PM2.5. The unique HEPA filtration system on Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan is said to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles and allergens such as pollen and mould spores, and activated carbon absorbs and traps gases, odours and household fumes such as VOCs. It captures even the smallest of particles, down to 0.1 microns. That’s 300 times narrower than a human hair.

It is great for night time use

Equipped with an intelligent light sensing system, it actively tracks the ambient light, and dims or brightens the built-in LCD screen in real time to blend in with your surrounding environment. When the light goes out at bedtime, the LCD screen automatically dims. A sleep timer can also be set to turn it off after pre-set intervals of 30 minutes to 8 hours. The machine is acoustically engineered to be as quiet as possible. A layer of acoustic attenuation foam in the base of the machine absorbs excess noise from the motor.

Buy this Dyson innovation if you want a whiff of fresh air in the closed door environs of your office.

Estimated street price: `25,900