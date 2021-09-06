Dyson Omni-glide Vacuum Cleaner: It cleans and captures dust like a pro

A piece of advice: Do not use the Dyson Omni-glide on your carpeted floors/rugs as the omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head has been engineered for hard floors only.

British technology firm Dyson is steadily becoming a popular brand in the household appliances segment in India. Its product range includes cord-free vacuum cleaners, desk fans, air purifiers, hair dryers etc, their design is chic and futuristic (straight out of some Hollywood science fiction movie) and consumers rate them highly for ease of use. Recently, Dyson expanded its vacuum cleaner category, unveiling a new way to clean hard floors with Dyson Omni-glide. Priced at Rs 34,900, Omni-glide is intended for hard floors, not carpets or rugs.

Our trial unit was an Iron and Purple variant—it weighs a mere 1.9kg hence is quite portable and easy to carry all around the house. This is Dyson’s first button-operated cordless vacuum, allowing you to swap hands while navigating obstacles, making cleaning that bit easier. It offers versatility and ease of use, allowing you to clean up high, down low and anywhere in between. The best part: it cleans anywhere—floor, mattress and handheld cleaning.

There are two core technologies that have gone into the Omni-glide. One, the omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that floats on four 360-degree stabilising castors that allow it to move effortlessly in all directions and into tight spaces. Here, two counter-rotating Fluffy rollers pick up large debris and fine dust—both when moving forwards and backwards. The soft woven nylon captures large debris while being gentle on hard floors, while the anti-static black carbon fibre filaments pick up fine dust from hard floor. An articulating neck allows the machine to lay flat on the floor, so it’s easy to clean under low furniture.

The second technology is the In-line Format that is concentrated and rearranged in-line, allowing it to lie flat and clean in tight spaces. The Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum has a compact unibody handle design that allows you to hold the machine in any position and clean in any direction.

There are Dyson engineered tools for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. The Worktop tool is engineered for cleaning kitchen worktops, tables and hard surfaces. Then, there is Combination tool, essentially two tools in one— brush and wide nozzle. There is also Mini motorised tool, a motorised brush bar that tackles hair and ground-in dirt, in tight spaces.

A small yet strong Dyson Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 105,000rpm, delivering powerful suction while optimising run time. Four lithium-ion cells deliver up to 20 minutes of cleaning time. All Dyson Omni-glide sticks come with a wall docking station and this stores the machine for charging. It’s charged and ready to go whenever you need it. It takes the battery 3.5 hours to charge.

Key takeaways: Dyson Omni-glide is a highly effective cleaning tool designed for the fast-paced city living. It is light, highly manoeuvrable and the way it skims effortlessly across hard floors will leave you quite impressed. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 34,900