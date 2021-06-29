Dyson launches Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner in India: Price, features and where to buy

The model is only available in one look

Dyson: Dyson has launched its Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner in India, and the company has said that this is its first omnidirectional soft roller. The vacuum cleaner has a lie-flat head, fitted with two motorised soft rollers that pick up dust. Dyson has said that the head would be able to rotate forwards, backwards as well as sideways. Here’s everything you need to know about this appliance from Dyson.

Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner: Price in India and where to buy

The vacuum cleaner has been launched by the company in India at a price of Rs 34,990. The model is only available in one look – its purple and nickel coloured model. The model is available for purchase on Dyson’s website, Flipkart as well as Amazon, and Dyson Demo Spaces in major cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram. Apart from this, customers can also find the vacuum cleaner at select Croma stores.

Dyson Omni-Glide features

The Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner is the first product in this line by Dyson which has an omnidirectional head. Apart from that, Dyson is also touting it to be its slimmest offering.

Among other features that Dyson has listed for its product is the in-line format of the appliance having a separation system, a motor, a handle and a filter. It is also said to have a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which can spin at a speed of up to 1,05,000 rpm. The company has also said that the cleaner has its proprietary technology of five-stage filtration, which it claims cleans 99.99% of the particles being as small as 0.3 microns.

Dyson also said that the vacuum cleaner would come with three tools – a worktop tool, a mini motorised tool which would help with hair and ground-in dirt and a third combination tool.

In terms of the battery, the vacuum cleaner’s offering is much less as compared to other models from Dyson in the same price range. While Omni-Glide can offer up to 20 minutes of continuous cleaning, Dyson V8 Absolute+’s offering is double that. Moreover, Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro can give a continuous cleaning of 1 hour.