Dyson Corrale hair straightener launched in India; Price, unique features and all you need to know

Hair straighteners in India: Dyson has launched its Corrale hair straightener in India! Dyson Corrale hair straightener with three heat settings has been launched in India. The company uses the flexing plate technology, as it calls it, to enhance styling of hair using its hair straightener, while relying less on the heat that the product emits. The triple heat setting would allow consumers to set the heat according to their hair type as well as the hair style they desire. Moreover, the straightener is cordless and portable since it runs on a four-cell lithium-ion battery. Dyson said that the straightener takes 70 minutes to reach full charge and it has been priced at Rs 36,900.

While the straightener was launched globally in March, its sales in India commenced from Monday, September 7. The product would be available for purchase at 6 Dyson Demo stores located in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. In other cities, it can be purchased only via home delivery. E-commerce sites like Nykaa, Flipkart, Sephora, Amazon and Myntra are also delivering the product, while it can also be found at select Croma stores and select salon partners.

What is unique about Dyson Corrale hair straightener?

According to Dyson, the straightener has pioneering micro-hinged plate technology, which flexes in order to gather and shape hair. It applies heat and tension to all strands evenly, in every pass, and keeps them perfectly aligned. This reduces its reliance on high temperature, the company said. The straightener has been fitted with Dyson’s patented flexing copper plates, and Dyson has claimed that Corrale is the only hair straightener using flexing plates that shape to gather hair.

The straightener comes with three heat settings at 165 degrees Celsius, 185 degrees Celsius and 210 degrees Celsius. With these temperatures, the users would be able to choose the settings suitable to them based on the type of hair and the style they want. Each plate is machines to 65 microns thick, which is the width of the human hair, and each plate has 15 micro-hinges facets.

The straightener was developed over a period of seven years. In a press release, Founder and Chief Engineer of Dyson, James Dyson said that the company had been working to understand what made hair smooth, glossy and shiny, and what made it lifeless, damaged and dull, adding that Dyson was worried about the damage that flat plate straighteners could cause. He added that then they were able to find that if the plates were to be conformed to the precise profile of the tress, then each pass would lead to the application of correct tension to all the strands, without excessive heat, resulting in enhanced style without excessive heat damage.