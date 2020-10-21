Dyson air purifiers decoded: why they cost a premium and are they really worth it

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are in India.

Air purifiers: The quality of air is rapidly deteriorating due to human activities. Air pollution is a serious issue and every year, during November, the pollution and smog choke cities in north India, especially Delhi, making it harder for people to breathe. Moreover, the lung damage due to the pollution is also severe. In fact, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, 14 are in India.

However, while tackling pollution at such a large would take a joint effort and years of dedication, pure air is required now. For this, considering a generation that spends most of its time indoors, air purifiers are the perfect solution.

How to select the most suitable air purifier?

There is a lot of variety when it comes to air purifiers, including shapes and sizes. They also have different pollutants that they focus on and a range of specifications. Here are a few things to consider before choosing the ideal purifier.

Air-quality sensors: The sure-fire way to know whether an airr purifier is working is by monitoring the air quality. A few air purifiers come with capabilities making them smart enough to purify the air as soon as they detect pollutants. For this, on-board air quality sensors are needed, supported by software and electronics to process the information. In fact, some purifiers also have digital displays to show real-time indoor quality, along with the types of the particles. The technique: There are various methods in which air purifiers clean the air and get rid of the pollutants. However, standalone, all of them have limitations. But some air purifiers, which combine activated carbon with HEPA filters can remove volatile organic compounds and particulate matter effectively, in spite of the variation in the particulate matter. Projection of purified air: As much as cleaning the air is important, so is ensuring that the clean air reaches the corners of the room. A purifier which doubles up as a fan can increase the chances of throwing the purified air to even a far corner of the room. Multifunctional: Looking at air purifiers that also work as heaters or humidifiers is also a smart move.

Dyson air purifiers decoded

Keeping in mind the above-mentioned points, Dyson comes up as a great candidate. But Dyson also charges a hefty premium for its air purifiers. There are many reasons why that is and in a lot of ways, you can say that it’s justified as well.

Dyson’s air purifiers can display real-time data for four pollutants, including PM 2.5, VOC, NO24 and PM 10. They also pack sensors for automatic detection of harmful substances, which diagnose them as well in real time.

Apart from that, air purifiers by Dyson contain H-13 Glass HEPA which is vacuum sealed and has activated carbon filters. This aids in the capturing of 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, the company claims. It can also apparently capture viruses and bacteria like PM 0.1 and the H1N1 virus.

These air purifiers also support Air Multiplier technology, apart from the 350 degrees oscillation. This helps Dyson’s air purifiers in cleaning the air in the entire room in addiction to the fact that certain models also double up as a heater.

That’s a lot of tech, but one that’s also very relevant today. If you’ve seen any of Dyson’s air purifiers, their futuristic — often over-the-top — design is enough to catch attention and spark curiosity. To some, all of this may seem complicated too. But it is not. Dyson air purifiers are probably one of the easiest to setup and instal. They are largely a plug and play affair and for the tech part, the company literally hand holds you through demos by trained engineers — sort of like Apple. As for, whether or not they are worth it, again, it’s all a matter of whether or not you can afford it. If you can, Dyson air purifiers are an instant recommendation for three reasons: ease of use, actual use which means they are actually good at what they are designed for, and experience.

Dyson air purifiers: Cost

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier and heater is available in the country in two colours and costs Rs 55,900. Meanwhile, the Pure Cool Advanced Technology Tower air purifier costs Rs 45,900, with availability in three colours. Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is only available in a single colour, at Rs 55,900, while Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology Desk would need customers to pay Rs 39,900, and the product is available in two colours.