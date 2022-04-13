DuckDuckGo privacy-focused browser now available in beta for Mac users; know its top features, how to use

Privacy browser DuckDuckGo has launched a beta version of the browser app for Mac while a Windows version is in the offing. There is a new search engine, tracker blocking, and built-in password manager along with ‘Smarter encryption; that accesses the secure HTTPS version of a webpage.

The browser protects against cookie pop-ups and provides email protection with a feature to remove trackers from emails. It allows users to view tracking attempts and delete data stored at different websites they visit daily. The browser makers claim that it minimizes data usage by blocking trackers and runs quickly. Moreover, the browser won’t give access to data from the app including browsing history, password, etc.

To give DuckDuckGo a shot, you need to join the queue of the private waitlist. Go into Settings, then DuckDuckGo for Desktop, and click “Join the Private Waitlist.” Users will receive a notification with an invite code through the app, and DuckDuckGo said it’s inviting people from the waitlist in batches.

You cannot install extensions like ad blockers in the browser, but the tracker blower will add some ads by default, but not all. The browser will be available in open once it comes out of beta, as it did with a mobile app, says the company.

DuckDuckGo now has over 150 million downloads since 2018. They are now bringing that browser to desktops. Product director Beah Burger-Lenehan called it an all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings in his blog post.