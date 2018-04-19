Dual WhatsApp trick: How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone

WhatsApp messenger can be used simultaneously on a single phone without having to use juggle between two phones

WhatsApp Hack: With over 200 million active users, WhatsApp is perhaps the most popular chat app in India. Besides people who have smartphones to run WhatsApp, platform’s extended support on select feature phones has not only spurred its growth in India but also played a major role in keeping the feature phones from becoming dated. While WhatsApp only allows a single mobile number on a single phone, there is a way that you can use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone.

The WhatsApp messenger can be used simultaneously on a single phone without having to use juggle between two phones, only because you need two separate WhatsApp profiles on two different mobile numbers. The feature that allows the duplication of apps so that two instances of an app can be used on a single phone is the Dual Mode or Dual Apps, a name that varies from phone to phone. Now, since iPhone does not offer any such facility, your bet on Android is absolutely to the point.

Android smartphones from the companies including Xiaomi, Gionee, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Honor, Huawei, Intex, Lenovo, Asus, etc. come with a dual apps setting that allows you to create a duplicate or clone of an app, primarily for chatting or browsing social media. However, a few smartphone brands allow cloning almost all the apps installed on the phone.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone?

To do that, you need to find the dual apps or dual mode, or twin apps – largely the app cloning feature on your phone in the Settings. On some phones, this setting could be distinctly visible, while some phones have it under a sub-setting. You can even use the search box on top of the settings page on your phone.

After you are successful in locating the feature, tap on it to open it. Now, in some phones such as Samsung, you will see only the social media and messaging apps available for duplication while a lot of other phones allow nearly all the installed apps to be cloned. Scroll up or down to find WhatsApp in the app list. Now, turn the toggle on to create the clone for WhatsApp – this will take a while as a new installation of WhatsApp is carried out in the background with separately managed Google Play services.

You have now successfully created the clone of WhatsApp on your phone. Now, exit the settings and either go to your home screen to find the shortcut or enter the apps menu to find the duplicate WhatsApp – you will be able to identify the duplicate version as its icon must have some graphical representation for dual apps as per your phone’s UI. You will now be welcomed by a fresh WhatsApp signup screen.

Enter your mobile number digits that you want to use simultaneously. Remember, while it is advisable to have both the SIM cards, the numbers of which you registered on two WhatsApp profiles, you can even have a mobile number that is being used on some other phone, given that it is in your reach. The idea here is to obtain the One-Time Password (OTP) that WhatsApp sends to verify your number. Now, complete the signup process by entering the OTP, in case you inputted a mobile number currently in use on some other phone, otherwise, WhatsApp will automatically detect the OTP from your phone.

Now, choose whatever name and profile photo you want and just create the account. All your contacts saved on the phone will simultaneously appear on both the instances of WhatsApp installed on your phone.