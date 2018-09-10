Dual-SIM iPhone could finally be a reality as Apple readies for September 12 event

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models on Sept 12 (Source: Reuters)

With Apple’s iPhone event approaching, the volume of leaked material has increased more than ever. Apple has announced to unveil new products, speculated to include three new iPhone models, a new Apple Watch, and probably a MacBook refresh, on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. Over time, the three iPhone models have had a list of tentative names that have cropped up and disappeared eventually, but the names – iPhone XC, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max – are the highly anticipated ones. While there are major bumps in the specifications and design expected, a new image has leaked hinting towards an unforeseen development in the upcoming iPhone. According to it, at least one iPhone variant will have dual SIM card support – something that Android users have swooned over so far.

Source: Tech Carving

If we go by the image spotted by technology blog, Tech Carving on Weibo, which claims it was shared by China Telecom, Apple is finally adding support for two SIM cards on its 2018 iPhone. As per the report that contains the translated text from the Weibo image, at least one iPhone model will feature two SIM card slots in the tray with dual standby. However, it says that the image does not mention which iPhone model will join the Android world to welcome dual SIM card support. Some super early leaks claimed that Apple is mulling a dual-SIM iPhone this year, however, it could be limited to a specific market. As it turns out, China could be that very market for Apple to introduce its first dual-SIM iPhone model.

The image shared on Weibo carries a lot of promotional text in Mandarin, the loosely English-translated version of which reads – “The new iPhone is on the market. Double card, full network. You’re late, I’ve been waiting. Dual card, dual network, dual 4G.” This is mere a leak, however, the logo of China Telecom in the image adds some amount of credibility to it. Moreover, China has been a crucial market for Apple, followed by India in the APAC region. The staggering sales of iPhone lately could have led Apple to win the customers over what has been a regular, non-elusive feature on almost all the feature and Android phones in China, as well as in India. However, it remains a mystery whether the dual-SIM iPhone will make its way to the markets outside China.

The dual SIM setup will consist of two slots – one for the regular one provided by the carrier and the other one with an affixed, non-removable Apple SIM card, à la iPad, that will be activated as per Apple’s partnership with the different carriers in the region. Apple does not offer Apple SIM in China, so it may as well plan to launch it alongside. Contrary to this, the Android phones sold in China and India are unlocked, which means you can insert the SIM cards of the companies of your choice. A non-removable SIM card will have a set of carriers that will provide the cellular services, which leads to the fact that Apple would partner telecom companies in China for this to happen. All of this will be clearer than ever once Apple takes the wraps off the new iPhone models at its September 12 event.