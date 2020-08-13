Dropbox rolls out slew of privacy features for professional, business users looking for enhanced data protection

Dropbox has also introduced a file backup function that automatically synchronizes directories (File image: Reuters)

As the users across the world are struggling to keep their data safe and the increase in the number of data breaches from various apps, Dropbox has brought in enhanced technologies to help users in the protection of their data. The cloud storage company has rolled out Passwords, Vault, and backup features for computers that were previously only accessible in beta form. However, these newly added features will not come free for the users and they will have to pay at least $12 a month, or $120 per year, for a paid Dropbox Plus account.

Passwords is a password manager, as you might guess, that syncs encrypted login data across your Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows devices. Once you turn from your machine to your phone you won’t have to recall the password for a favorite store or website.

Whereas, Vault provides an additional protection layer for confidential data that you’re comfortable keeping online, such as ID cards and bank statements. It requires a PIN code in addition to standard access, and in case you can’t, you can specify designated contacts (such as a spouse or close friend) who can access your files.

Dropbox has also introduced a file backup function that automatically synchronizes directories with your Dropbox folder on your Mac or PC so that they are still accessible. Often, you can run multiple backups. This makes the most sense if you have a paid account and have 2 TB or more of storage, but if you want remote copies of your files that you can’t lose, it could be helpful.

Additionally, the Drop has introduced a few unique features such as the ability to mark shared files and test the file traffic for professional users. They are now available and will be ready “soon” for Dropbox Business users.