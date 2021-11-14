Drop in air quality leads to hike in air purifier sale numbers

The rising concerns over climate disasters might be one of the reasons why people are now taking preventative measures such as installing air purifiers at their homes, to combat air pollution. (Image Source: Reuters)

With an alarming level of air pollution spreading and growing in Delhi, the sale of air purifiers has seen a surge in the state. Air purifiers constitute a market size of almost RS 500 crore, in which Delhi NCR and Northern parts contribute around three-fourth of sales, news agency PTI reported.

The rising concerns over climate disasters might be one of the reasons why people are now taking preventative measures such as installing air purifiers at their homes, to combat air pollution.

Taking advantage of the situation, many companies and manufacturers have come up with new models to increase their sale of air purifiers. The market has indeed become quite competitive as more than 15 companies are coming up with the room air purifier segment, ranging their products from around Rs 4,200 and going above Rs 50,000, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court on Saturday slammed the Centre and Delhi government over dangerously high pollution levels and asked them to take immediate steps to control the situation in the national capital, following which the state announced work from home for government employees, ban on construction work and closure of schools for a week.