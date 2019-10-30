Drones to the rescue: Now get medicines from the sky

“Drones are helping people in remote rural areas become connected to important services,” said Timothy Reuter, head of Aerospace and Drones, World Economic Forum.

Drones are helping people in remote rural areas become connected to important services, such as healthcare. These high-tech devices can dramatically cut transport times and increase supply chain efficiencies. Countries around the world have experimented with drones for last-mile delivery for the past five years, but the first big leap forward took place in Rwanda, where experiments, or pilot projects, matured into national-scale implementations. Through drones, Rwanda cut the delivery time of medical goods from four hours to 15 minutes in some cases, and saved thousands of lives in the process.

Closer home, the government of Telangana has been exploring the use of drones to increase access to healthcare for communities across the state. The state government is one step closer to act on its own large-scale programme to deliver blood and transport of medical samples via drone. The government has adopted a new framework to implement drones for last mile delivery. This will integrate them into the state’s healthcare supply chain.

Co-designed with the World Economic Forum and Healthnet Global, an Apollo Hospitals Group company, the framework will become the foundation for the pilot project to test drone delivery and eventually for an RFP.

“Telangana has been a pioneer in using technology for improving the lives of the citizens. Using drones to deliver blood and other medical goods to people in remote and inaccessible areas is an exemplary project that demonstrates use of technology for the social good,” said KT Rama Rao, minister for IT and electronics and communication, industries and municipal administration and urban development, Telangana government. This project would serve as a reference model for other states.

“Drones are helping people in remote rural areas become connected to important services,” said Timothy Reuter, head of Aerospace and Drones, World Economic Forum.

“Adopting this framework brings Telangana one step closer to rolling out a system that could save lives. It outlines what challenges drones can solve, how to oversee operations and how to implement them. We are looking forward to the next steps of this project.”

Essentially, the framework outlines the key factors in evaluating drone operations and the technical requirements for each use case. It will ensure government services are used as efficiently as possible and will serve as the starting point for discussions with civil aviation authorities. This framework is part of the Drones and Tomorrow’s Airspace Portfolio, run out of the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution India.

The network brings together government, business, startups, international organisations and NGOs to co-design innovative policy solutions to accelerate the benefits of emerging technologies such as drones, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Blockchain while mitigating the risks.

Sangita Reddy, JMD Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Apollo Hospitals Group company HealthNet Global believes that use of drones for transport of organs and other medical aid will contribute to saving many lives. We are happy working with the World Economic Forum and government of Telangana, as a clinical partner in this drones project, which I am sure is the next step in our journey of remote healthcare delivery.”