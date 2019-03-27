How to download WhatsApp Status video on your phone

Ever since WhatsApp redeveloped its Status feature into a more interactive version that allows users post images, GIFs, videos, and decorative texts, the users have found a unique way to broadcast every moment, thought, or idea. WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India, a large fraction of which is glued to the app’s Status feature.

In fact, the users are heavily addicted to WhatsApp Status, so much so that they have made “how to download whatsapp status” a top search trend in the country’s search engines.

Mainly, the WhatsApp status in India comprise of images, videos, and GIF files greeting the people in contact good mornings, nights, and wishes on particular festivals. According to a report by WSJ, Indians once jammed the servers in Silicon Valley with a deluge of sun-kissed flower images wishing the recipients ‘Good Morning’.

Read | Want to change your WhatsApp number? Here’s how you can do it

Not only these images circulate within a large number of chats, but they also go on to become the user’s WhatsApp Status for 24 hours. Some of these Statuses find admirers who then want to download the image or video posted in them but the Facebook-owned company does not provide any tools to do so.

The WhatsApp Status images can be screenshotted but the videos are supposed to be downloaded first – if the user wants to re-publish it as their own Status on WhatsApp. There isn’t an official method to do so but there are several workarounds for ‘downloading’ WhatsApp Status. Here are some:

Screen recording: There are numerous apps on both Google Play store and App Store that let you record the activities on your phone’s screen. It is similar to capturing screenshots but in the form of videos.

Go to the respective app marketplace on your phone and make a search for screen recorder apps. Download the one with good ratings. Open the app and set it up as per your preference (video resolution and more). Now, turn on screen recording and close the app. Open WhatsApp and then the Status you would want to be saved in the video.

After the WhatsApp Status video has finished playing, stop the screen recording. Now, go the video file saved in your phone’s gallery. You will have to make a little effort here – you will need to trim the video only to the portion where the WhatsApp Status was recorded. You can do so in a video editing app available for your phone – some smartphones even offer this facility natively.

When your video is trimmed as per your preference, share it on WhatsApp as Status.

WhatsApp Status Downloader: As we said, there is a high search for the methods to download WhatsApp Status and app developers are capitalising on it. There is a good number of apps that let you download the WhatsApp Status, given you provide them with necessary permissions that may intercept your privacy on the app. The users should download these apps after verifying the permissions they ask while running.

We are not going to name the apps as we cannot verify if these apps are safe for you. However, the process involved in downloading WhatsApp Status is almost similar to these apps. After installing the app, you need to launch it and allow certain permissions. Now, you will be required to link the app with your WhatsApp account. After you are done with this process, the downloader app will have access to your contact list and the Statuses they have posted. When opening a Status video, the app will offer a button to download it. The downloaded video may be available in your phone’s gallery.

File manager: If you have ever dived deep into your Android phone’s root directory, you’d have come across some really obstinate folders that cannot be deleted. One of them is the Apps folder that keeps all the necessary files related to the apps installed on your phone. WhatsApp too has its own folder that keeps a cache file of all the images, videos, and GIF images you see when opening a Status. The folder is hidden sometimes, but you can unhide it from the menu inside the file explorer app.

The folder we are talking about is ‘.statuses’. If you move the folder altogether, WhatsApp may show some issue in saving a buffer version of the Statuses you watch henceforth. It is better you copy and move the files to some other, regular folder on your phone.