Dormio Tinnitus Pillow: Tech for a peaceful night’s sleep – Check its key features

The Tinnitus Pillow retails for Rs8,500. (Representative image: Reuters)

Call it sleep redefined or technology at work while you are sleeping. We are talking about an interesting piece of innovation—Tinnitus Pillow—from Dormio India for anti-tinnitus sound therapy. For the not-so-aware, Tinnitus is the perception of sound (a kind of ringing, buzzing, humming, whistling or clicking sound) within the human ear when no actual sound is present. In most cases, this constant, intrusive sound leads to sleep disruption. The good news is that Tinnitus can be greatly relieved by sound therapy.

Lorenz Thomsen, a sleep expert and researcher, established the brand Thomsen (Germany) in 1979. In 2008, Anil Gupta acquired the well-known mattresses and pillow maker German brand Thomsen and in 2015 introduced it in India. And, now in 2018, he has launched Dormio (made in India) products in the Indian market.

The Tinnitus Pillow retails for Rs8,500 and comes with two built-in speakers with 3.5 mm auxiliary input that can be connected to any smartphone or MP3 device for anti-tinnitus sound therapy. It can also be used as a music pillow. The pillow relieves pressure and provides great comfort and support with its huggable soft feel. It is specially designed to relax the shoulders and neck, relieve pain around the cervical region. It is anti-allergic, mould and mildew proof.

Dormio’s Tinnitus pillow comes with a patented Pentino tinnitus masking sound which trains the patient’s brain to stop noticing the haunting tinnitus noise. It is made using Talalay latex, said to be the most technically advanced foam to be introduced in the Indian market. It is a very breathable comfort foam with temperature and moisture regulating properties. Like I said earlier, the pillow has speakers inside that connects to tinnitus relaxers or personal music devices; these are useful as they let you listen to sounds in bed without disturbing your partner.