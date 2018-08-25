Don’t want WhatsApp to delete your old images, messages? Follow these tips

WhatsApp had recently said in a statement that it will start deleting users’ old photos, videos and chats if they haven’t been backed up for more than one year. (Source: IE)

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp had recently said in a statement that it will start deleting users’ old photos, videos and chats if they haven’t been backed up for more than one year. “WhatsApp backups that haven’t been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from Google Drive storage,” the statement from WhatsApp had read. This came after the platform announced that it will stop counting backups towards the Google Drive storage quota from November 12, 2018.

Google too, in an e-mail to users, said, “Due to a new agreement between WhatsApp and Google, WhatsApp backups will no longer count against Google Drive storage quota. However, any WhatsApp backups that have not been updated in more than a year will automatically be removed from storage.”

The statement from WhatsApp may have left a few users who do not want to lose their old data confused. To make sure, none of the images, videos or messages are deleted by WhatsApp, and the users need to manually back up them before November 12, 2018.

Here are few WhatsApp tricks to ensure your data is not lost –

1. Create a Google Drive backup

– Log in to your Google account on your smartphone.

– Open WhatsApp and in menu, go to Chat back up.

– Choose the Google account in which the data will be stored.

– Also, select the frequency when you want WhatsApp to back up the data.

– Click ‘Back Up’ and the data will be saved. WhatsApp will automatically backup data as per the frequency selected by the user.

– Make sure you are on Wifi while the data is backed up.

2. Backup chats manually

– Open WhatsApp

– Go to Chat Backup in settings.

– Click on Backup and the data will be saved.

The users can restore the data when they switch to a new phone and also if they uninstall and re-install the app. For this, the users will only have to verify their number and their data will be backed.