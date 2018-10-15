Don’t own Xiaomi Poco F1? Here’s how to make your phone work like it

Poco Launcher is now available for everyone to download. After staying in the beta channel for quite a while, the special launcher designed for the recently launched Poco F1 is openly available in the Google Play store. The Poco Launcher ships exclusively with the Poco F1 and is a part of the MIUI version that was tweaked especially for the device. The interested users can head to Google Play store and download the Poco Launcher.

The Google Play store listing for the Poco F1 mentions the version 2.6.0.6 that’s available for everyone to download on the smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. The size of the app is around 12MB, however, it may vary from device to device. It is worth mentioning that the Poco Launcher will be efficiently compatible on the devices not running MIUI version.

The Poco Launcher is very similar to the stock Pixel Launcher except for a few changes. It is customisable, which means you can even change the icon packs downloaded from elsewhere. The Poco Launcher comes with a clean home screen by placing the apps in the drawer, unlike the MIUI home screen that puts all the apps on the home screen. There is a Search tab that delivers app recommendations, icon colour categories, and grouping of apps according to a category.

The apps in the Poco Launcher can also be kept private by hiding the app icons in the drawer. At the time of writing the story, the Poco Launcher had more than 5,00,000 downloads from the Google Play store. Interestingly, Xiaomi also offers the APK file for the Poco Launcher that users can download and sideload on the compatible device.