Don’t dare ask Siri to ‘define Mother’! Answer will either enrage you or leave you in splits

Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue. (Source: Reuters)

Siri, Apple’s AI-enabled voice assistant, has demonstrated some of the most hilarious, witty, amusing, and sassy responses to various questions thrown at it. People have even taken it up a notch by adding background music to the endless repetition of the number zero performed by Siri on the mathematically unsound question of dividing zero by zero. However, sometimes the responses are horribly dark and raunchy, so much so that you must check for kids nearby.

A new instance has appeared online where some users asked Siri to “define mother” – something that people don’t usually ask but is a normal and unintentional query. Siri did right by returning the actual meaning of the term, however, in cases when a word has more than one meaning, Siri prompts to ask the user for the next meaning found in the search results.

The moment you say “Yes”, Siri gives an NSFW answer to the question. As per a Reddit user, the second meaning of the word “Mother” given by Siri is “short for motherf****r”. Imagine you perform this entire search process in front of a kid, you will be filled with nothing but anger and embarrassment. However, you may also find this cool in your friend circle.

Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue, however, many users on Reddit showed their anger over Siri’s response to an innocent word like “Mother”. A user wrote, “The weirdest part is the fact that Siri is such as prude when you swear at her.” Another Reddit user wrote – “I was expecting her to just read the next dot. Did not expect motherf****r.”

However, if you analyse the situation closely, it isn’t Siri’s fault at all. Siri uses OED (Oxford Dictionaries API) to index the definitions and meanings, and if you manually search for the term “mother” on the platform, the second meaning is the one that Siri gave.