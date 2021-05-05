Donald Trump returns to social media with his own platform after being banned from Facebook and Twitter

Donald Trump had been banned from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, after his posts about the US general elections triggered insurrection at the US Capitol. (File image)

Donald Trump: Earlier this year, social media giants including Twitter and Facebook banned former US President Donald Trump from their platforms. However, now, Trump has unveiled a new communications platform called ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’. The platform is a subsection of Trump’s existing website, and its existence was announced on microblogging site Twitter by the former US President’s spokesperson Jason Miller. Miller said that the platform would act as a great resource to find the latest statements from Trump, as well as the highlights of his “first term” in the highest office of the country.

He also clarified that it was not a new social media platform, which in a sense is correct since it appears more like a blog at this point of time. People can sign-up for alerts and like them. They can also share them on Facebook and Twitter.

A 30-second video has been posted on the site, and along with references to the former president’s ban from social media, the video states, “Straight from the desk of Donald J Trump.” The website also contains statements from Trump that he has issued since he vacated the office on January 20 this year. Additionally, the website also contains a camera feature that enables the former president to issue video statements.

Also read | Twitter buys ad-free newsreader Scroll in bid to bolster its future subscription service

Donald Trump had been banned from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, after his posts about the US general elections triggered insurrection at the US Capitol days before he was to hand over the office to successor Joe Biden. Now, four months since the ban, the former president has announced the launch of this platform, and the launch announcement comes a day before Facebook’s oversight board is set to decide whether he would be allowed to re-join the social media platform or not.